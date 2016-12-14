Book Review…Everyday Upcycle by Robin Holstein

DIY and upcycling are all the rage these days.

Robin Holstein’s book Everyday Upcycle 15 projects using everyday items is a great book for the DIY person.

The projects are simple and a great way to get your creative juices flowing.

I for one love the simple idea of glass jars with lids being storage for candy, cotton balls, etc.

The first project in the book has you upcycling a glass jars you have bought at your local grocer.

The basics of this simple project have you cleaning the jar, removing the label, spray painting the lid and then adding a decorative knob to the lid.

Another favorite project of mine in this book is the old cabinet doors made into chalkboard message boards.

This project gives you options on its usage. It could be used for writing a store list, dinner menu or a welcome message to guests.

The projects in this book have you turning items you once would be throwing out into stylish useful decorations for your home.

Each project has a list of the items you will need making it easy to collect your supplies. Each project also has directions that are easy to understand.

The book is an easy read and a great companion you will go back to as reference each time you decide to make one of these delightful projects.

Robin Holstein is a native of West Virginia. She grew up in Diamond, W.Va. Her father was a coal miner and her mother was a stay at home mom. Holstein has received several awards from West Virginia Writer’s on stories and articles submitted to their annual writing contest.

