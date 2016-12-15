Simply Wrote…New Tires

My husband and I went to get new tires the other day. The prices are outrageous.

It may be the fact we drive an SUV with odd size tires, but that’s beside the point.

Moving on…

The price was less than $100 a tire, which for 17 inch tires is not too bad. Actually pretty good!

However when they don’t have these said tires it makes for a long wait.

Needless to say my husband and I were not happy.

Two guys and many times to the back to search for these tires that the computer said they had in stock were a no go.

Just because the computer says they are there does not mean they are actually there. Retail 101, do not trust the computer count of inventory.

We had been there for close to two hours waiting and waiting and wondering if I was ever going to get home to finish my work for the paper, which by the way I did or you my readers would not be reading this.

By this time my husband was a bit livid, but he managed to keep his cool.

Just so you know my husband and I were not going anywhere without new tires.

To make a long story short we finally got tires.

The tires we got were better tires and more expensive, however we got them for the same price as the original price they quoted us.

All in all we left happy, with new tires and wishing we had ate before we left home.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder