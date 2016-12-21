Simply Wrote…Reasons to love cold weather

The title of this probably makes some of you cringe at the thought of someone using the words cold weather and love in the same sentence.

Well, I did and yes I do love the cold weather. Actually my husband and I both do.

There are many reasons to hate cold weather, but there are also many reasons to love cold weather. I know there I go talking non-sense again.

As I am writing this I can’t feel my toes. But I still love cold weather.

The solution for my cold toes is fuzzy socks. I do believe I have an entire draw of these wonderful little foot warmers.

My husband knows I love these socks so much I got some of them for Christmas last year.

SNOW! This is another reason to love cold weather. Now I really have all of you thinking I have lost my mind.

I haven’t lost my mind. I promise.

I am not asking to see snow in the amounts we seen last January. That was way too much!

I don’t want blizzard whiteout conditions.

I am wishing for some snow on the ground for Christmas Eve and Christmas and maybe into the New Year.

More reasons to love cold weather…

Cookies baking in the oven. There are probably a lot of you who can’t wait for it to be cold so you can bake your homemade cookies from when you were a kid.

I remember my mom baking chocolate chip cookies. They were the best! No one made them like she did.

We would eat them as fast as she would take them out of the oven.

My grandmother made so many cookies this time of year we were eating cookies long after the New Year. But who is going to complain.

Of course you have to have hot chocolate with mini marshmallows to go with your cookies. Cold weather would not be the same without these two items together.

A few other reasons I love cold weather are cozy blankets, crackling fireplaces, endless pots of coffee and books to read until you fall asleep.

There are many things we love that have to do with cold weather. However, without the cold weather these things would not have the same meaning behind them.

Memories are made this time of year.

I hope each of you enjoy your own favorite thing that cold weather brings.

And from my family to yours have a Merry Christmas!

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder