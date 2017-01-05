Simply Wrote… New Year’s Resolutions

At the beginning of every January I hear so many people talk about the New Year’s Resolutions they have made.

However, by March (in my opinion) these resolutions are usually long forgotten.

No, I am not a pessimist. I guess a realist.

Don’t get me wrong resolutions are a great way to hold oneself accountable, so by all means make resolutions.

I myself have a hard time with resolutions.

I end up stressing over not sticking to the resolution which makes things even worse. A new year should be full of adventure and new experiences not stress and worry.

There is enough to stress and worry about in life and resolutions should not be one of them.

I tell myself I am going to do more of this or that during the upcoming year, but to come right out and say this is my resolution for the New Year I have not done in a long time.

The things we say are our New Year’s Resolutions should be things we are doing on a daily basis. Why wait until January 1 of whatever year to start new things or improve ourselves?

Today is a new day! Start the things you want to do today.

If you want to exercise more, then get to exercising. If you want to read more, (you know I am all about this), then get to reading.

Ok, so maybe I will make a New Year’s Resolution for the first time for 2017 and see if I can make it past March. I will do my best not to stress over the little things.

Fingers crossed I am not stressing out in 2017.

I would like to wish a Happy New Year from my family to yours. I hope 2017 is a year to remember.

Heather Kinder

By Heather Kinder

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News.

