Simply Wrote…Snowy days

Boone County students recently got out of school early for weather conditions and then the following day had a snow day off from school. As adults we do not get that luxury.

Snow days do not exactly mean the same thing they use to mean. Snow days do not mean I get to stay home when school is called off. Snow days do not mean I get to sleep in and watch cartoons when I finally do get up.

However, I am still that crazy person who loves snow. From the first falling flake to the fluffy white on the ground that transforms the outdoors into what seems like a real life snow globe. I guess my inner child still sees snow as being magical.

I love watching it snow. My favorite time to watch snow fall is late at night or in the early morning hours. I don’t know what it is but the sparkle of the lights on the snow makes everything stop and become perfect for just a few moments in time.

I know with snow comes hazards and inconveniences but with snow comes memories. If each of us thinks back we can all most likely remember a time in our life where snow was fun and exciting.

I remember snow days and playing in the snow. I remember it taking 30 minutes or longer to get bundled up to go play in the snow. My mom would bundle my sister and I up so much, the only way we could move would be to hold our arms out to our sides and waddle. Holding our arms out to the side was to help keep us from falling over.

Our dad was no help in our fight against that’s enough clothes. “We are warm enough. We can’t move” He just kept helping our mom add on more layers to make us look like the abominable snowmen.

I also remember my sister trying to start a snowball fight with my husband. Big mistake on her part. She ended up rolling in the snow by the time this snow battle was over. I stood on the porch close to the door in hopes I could make it to safety before being hit with snow. Even if my sister and I had teamed up in this snow battle we would have lost.

Memories like these can last a lifetime. My sister and I still talk about us waddling and my husband and I just had a laugh about my sister’s snow acrobatics. When she reads this she probably won’t be as amused as we are or those of you reading this.

When it snows this year let your inner child free for a few hours. Build a snowman (the Frozen song just went through my head) with your kids. Have a snowball fight with your grandkids. Just have fun and make some memories.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

