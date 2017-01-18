Simply Wrote…Birthdays and age

My sister recently had a birthday. We are five years apart in age. She just turned 32 and I will be 37 in February.

“Happy Birthday to my little sister.” I know I am still older.

She often gives me a hard time about being the oldest as younger siblings often do. Being older means wiser, right?

With age comes wisdom and often wrinkles. In my case, there are few lines starting to show. I am okay with that. I will embrace the wrinkles and the few gray hairs starting to pop up as well.

I thought earlier on that 30 was going to be a hard age to grasp, however it has come and gone and yet it wasn’t scary at all. I guess maybe the scare factor is that you aren’t in your twenties anymore.

My forties are right around the corner and I do not feel nearly as panicked as I did when I was nearing 30.

For all of you still in your twenties embrace and enjoy every moment of it. Do the things you may not have the time for when you are older.

Age is just a number and often a mindset. And my mind is set on me not being old.

My sister tells me that one day we will race our walkers in the home we will be in together. NOPE, that is ok!

I remember growing up in the same house as her and I think I will pass living out my golden years with her. She bit me when we were young I am not giving her the opportunity to bite me when we are old.

Maybe we could do the same home, just different rooms and different hallways otherwise we may get kicked out. Then what?

What are the chances we could be the hip older ladies? I guess we could recreate a new generation of the “Golden Girls,” within reason of course.

Once again “Happy Birthday to my little sister.”

The reality of it is we all have to age, but it is up to us on how old we really feel.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

