Simply Wrote…Coming Together

I have seen so many things in the last few days posted on social media about our new president and the new administration. I have seen the anger it instills in a lot of people and I have also seen the hope it has instilled in others.

There are two sides to every story, just like those I write each week. I do my best to get the facts and tell the story the best to my ability. I hope I have made good on that in the short time I have been writing for the Coal Valley News.

As Americans we have endured a lot over the years, decades and centuries. Our ancestors had their own problems just as we have problems today. It is up to us to stick together and find a common solution to these problems.

Butting heads in anger every time we do not see eye- to-eye in my opinion will never get us anywhere no matter what the problem may be.

In my almost 37 years I have seen many things in which friends, neighbors, communities and states have come together to help each other out.

Four things come to mind in which people have come together.

September 1, 2001; Twin Tower attacks

April 5, 2010; Upper Big Branch Mine Explosion

June 29, 2012; Derecho

June 23, 2016; W.Va. Floods

Coming together does not mean we have to agree on everything we just have to want better for our county, our state and our country and find a common ground.

There will always be differences among people. That is what makes us unique. I have often heard it said if we all talked the same, acted the same and believed the same it would be a boring place to live.

