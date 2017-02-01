Simply Wrote…Coming Together

I have seen so many things in the last few days posted on social media about our new president and the new administration. I have seen the anger it instills in a lot of people and I have also seen the hope it has instilled in others.
There are two sides to every story, just like those I write each week. I do my best to get the facts and tell the story the best to my ability. I hope I have made good on that in the short time I have been writing for the Coal Valley News.
As Americans we have endured a lot over the years, decades and centuries. Our ancestors had their own problems just as we have problems today. It is up to us to stick together and find a common solution to these problems.
Butting heads in anger every time we do not see eye- to-eye in my opinion will never get us anywhere no matter what the problem may be.
In my almost 37 years I have seen many things in which friends, neighbors, communities and states have come together to help each other out.
Four things come to mind in which people have come together.
- September 1, 2001; Twin Tower attacks
- April 5, 2010; Upper Big Branch Mine Explosion
- June 29, 2012; Derecho
- June 23, 2016; W.Va. Floods
Coming together does not mean we have to agree on everything we just have to want better for our county, our state and our country and find a common ground.
There will always be differences among people. That is what makes us unique. I have often heard it said if we all talked the same, acted the same and believed the same it would be a boring place to live.
Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder