Simply Wrote…Paper boxes

The title paper boxes may seem a little odd I know. Paper boxes would not be all that durable. They would fall apart if not gentle with them, but this can be said for a relationship as well.

My husband and I have built almost 21 years of our life together based on a paper box.

Yes, this is a true story. A story of how two high school kids married each other years later after a simple paper box was made.

I don’t remember all the details; high school was many years ago. However, I do remember I was not feeling very well one day at school and this boy I was sort of friends with made me a paper box to make me smile.

I guess you could say I have been smiling ever since.

I went off to college after high school and wouldn’t you know I got mail from this boy. There were letters and cards, but there were also paper boxes.

I have had paper boxes made of regular notebook paper. I have had them made of colored construction paper and ones made of newspaper. Appropriate since I now work for the Coal Valley News.

I have also had multiple paper boxes stacked and taped together with sweet messages wrote on them.

I also received a paper box when I started working for the paper. I keep this particular paper box on a shelf in my office. Looking back the paper boxes I have received over the years are milestones in our life together.

The paper box is a simple item. It is a piece of paper made into a box. It is origami.

I have always heard it said, “It’s the simple things in life.” And for us it was and still is today.

I hope each of you find your paper box in life.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

