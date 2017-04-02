Janet’s Applachian Recipes

With Easter approaching I thought I would share one of the treats I make for my family during this time of year. We call it Easter Bark and you can really dress it up anyway you like. I used an assortment of Easter candies and added broken pretzels, I like the combination of sweet and salty. I don’t usually make too many sweets since there is usually candy hidden in the eggs, but it sure makes a festive centerpiece on the dessert table.

For more family recipes, please follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/janetsappalachiankitchen.

Easter Bark

1 lb. almond bark (vanilla flavored coating)

Easter candies like M&M’s, robin eggs, etc along with pretzels

pastel colored non-pariels

Melt the almond bark according to package directions, I use the microwave method. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the melted almond bark out in an even layer. Top with the toppings of your choice and then sprinkle with the non-pariels. Place in the fridge for 1 hour. Remove and break into pieces, store in an airtight container up to 1 week.