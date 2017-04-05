Simply Wrote…Snooze

How many of you push the snooze button on your alarm clock?

I am so VERY guilty of this! My husband agrees with this statement and grumbles when I push the snooze button.

Monday mornings are bad for the snooze button, however Friday’s are the worst for me when it comes to pushing that button.

I think my husband hates the snooze button as much as I hate to hear the alarm go off in the first place.

He has often asked me why I just don’t set the clock for a later time if I am not going to get up when it goes off the first time.

To be quite honest, I am not sure. I guess there is just something about the snooze button.

And when I think about it’s not like I am getting any real extra sleep time in by pushing the snooze button. The snooze time is approximately nine minutes on my phone’s alarm.

That’s not even enough time for me to fall back to sleep.

I guess my half asleep confused self thinks if I push the snooze button multiple times I will actually be getting some more sleep.

My awake self realizes this is not true, however I will most likely keep pushing the snooze button in hopes that I get more sleep.

Another thing the snooze button does is make me run around like a chicken with its head cut off trying to get ready and make sure I have all my stuff for work.

To honest it seems like I am always running around like this whether its early morning or midday, but that’s beside the point.

Since I finally realized there is no real logical reason in pushing the snooze button I should probably try to get up each morning without prolonging what I know I have to do.

Wake up and get my day started!

And I am pretty sure my husband will remind me of this article about how I spoke logical about a very illogical thing.

To all of you snooze button pushers out there, I challenge you to one week of not pushing the snooze button.

I hope you are up for the challenge!

By Heather Kinder [email protected]

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-307-3104, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder.

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-307-3104, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder.