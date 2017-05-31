Simply Wrote…Class of 2017

This past weekend I attended all three Boone County high school graduations.

With these three commencement ceremonies I became overwhelmed with many emotions realizing it has been almost 20 years since I sat where those young energetic young adults sat.

Why I had the many emotions I am not sure.

I was one of those graduating seniors who could not wait to get out of high school.

I also said I would never miss it. And most days this is true, however there are days when being back in high school would be so much easier.

But the one thing I have learned in my almost 20 years of being out of high school is nothing worth having has ever been easy.

I watched a roller coaster of emotions from these young graduates. They laughed, cheered, celebrated and cried.

As I watched the slide shows with the senior pictures beside the toddler pictures I found myself with a few tears in my eyes.

With these slide shows came the perfect songs of friendship which these young adults worked on building and maintaining throughout their years in high school. Some of the pictures even documented friendships as far back as elementary school.

I hope these young graduates find their place in the world as I have so many years later.

I hope they find what they are looking for and pursue what they love.

By Heather Kinder [email protected]

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-307-3104, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder.

