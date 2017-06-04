Janet’s Appalachian Recipes

A few weeks ago we loaded up the camper and took off to one of our favorite campgrounds here in West Virginia. All my meals were planned around grilling, including these drumettes, but it rained solid pretty much the whole time we were there. Luckily I keep my Grandmothers electric skillet in the camper so I fried up the drumettes and made my sticky sauce to brush over them. They were delicious and can also be done on the grill by seasoning the drumettes with the garlic sea salt and pepper, grilling till cooked through and brushed with the sauce.

Sticky Hoisin Drumettes

Sauce:

1/4 C. hoisin sauce

1 T. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. my house seasoning (equal parts garlic powder, onion powder and pepper…combine and store in an airtight container)

few good dashes of hot sauce

Whisk together and set aside.

3/4 C. all purpose flour

1 tsp. garlic sea salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

12 chicken drumetttes

veg. oil for frying

Combine the flour, garlic sea salt and pepper in a bowl. Heat 1/4” oil in a skillet to 350 degrees. Pat the drumettes dry with a paper towel and then dredge through the flour mixture. Place in the heated oil and fry till golden on all sides and cooked through, approx. 20 minutes. Remove the drumettes to a paper towel lined plate to remove excess grease. Heat the sauce in the microwave about 35 seconds then brush the over the drumettes. Serve hot.

