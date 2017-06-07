Simply Wrote…Spider surprise

Friday, June 2 I woke up like any other day for work. You know the type of morning I am talking about.

It’s Friday so you hit the snooze button an extra time, thankful it’s the end of the week.

Once I got out of bed the day started like normal. MAKE COFFEE! Without coffee, the words and sentences, etc. would not be understood.

Anyway, on with my story and my rude awakening for the day.

I was sitting on the couch, the corner I always sit on drinking my coffee minding my own business at 5:30 a.m. and I felt something crawling on my arm. I just brushed it off not thinking anything of it. Probably just a loose hair I thought brushing against my arm.

Well, that was all fine and dandy until I felt it crawling up my leg. You know crawling up my leg under my pant leg.

Now is about the time I come up off the couch like a crazy lady. The pants had to go!

I was shaking my leg like a dog getting its belly scratched and squealing like… well I am not sure there are words to describe that.

My husband is telling me to hold still. You don’t hold still very well when you are trying your best to get some bug crawling up your leg off of you.

At this point my dog comes running through the house barking thinking something is out to get me and she is going to save the day. Good job for her!

However, there was no saving the spider that just got squished on the floor after it finally quit crawling up my leg.

It was a small spider, but to me any spider is way too many spiders. And that was my “SPIDER SURPRISE!”

Talk about being awake and alert and getting your exercise all in before 6 a.m.

By Heather Kinder [email protected]

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-307-3104, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder.

