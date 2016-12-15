BMH grand opening

MADISON, W.Va – Boone Memorial Hospital (BMH) celebrated their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, December 9 at 11 a.m. on the hospitals campus.

The outside temperatures for this event were cold but the atmosphere was warm and welcoming as friends, family and community members came together to celebrate such a wonderful achievement for Boone County.

In the press release from BMH, “Boone Memorial Hospital replaced its 52 year old hospital with a brand new technologically advanced 78,000 square foot facility. The hospital officially opened its doors this past June. The USDA provided a loan to fund the project.”

Mark Linville, BMH Chief Operating Officer said the hospital that was once a dream “…has finally come to fruition.”

“That dream started with the people and the skills and the tools that we needed to build this new building, said Linville.

The press release reported, “The construction project was awarded to Neighborgall Construction Company out of Huntington, W.Va and Cherry River Construction out of Poca, W.Va. The project took around 24 months from the time of the groundbreaking, which was held in August, 2014.”

According to Linville everyone that worked on the construction of the new hospital was West Virginia based companies.

Virgil Underwood, Chief Executive Officer for BMH told a story that he was driving down the road and noticed the signs with the “H” on them and other than the “H” in hospital the “H” stands for history among other things.

“I think we have a very strong history. There are many people, in fact many in this auditorium today who took their first breathe in Boone Memorial Hospital,” said Underwood. “And there are also many who have taken their last breathe at Boone Memorial Hospital. Our history is rich.”

Senator Dr. Ron Stollings said, “This is a community hospital and it makes our community better. This will help us grow and diversify our economy.”

A representative from Congressman Evan Jenkins office as well as representatives from United States Senator Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito’s spoke to send their warmest regards.

Boone County Commission President Eddie Hendricks said, “I think it is amazing that this whole thing has happened. In a downturn like we have been in and they have been able to accomplish this.

“This is kinda a shining a star in our county now.” said Hendricks. “It gives us hope with things that are yet to come.”

Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, said, “This is a great day for Boone County and Southern West Virginia to have a brand new state of the art hospital like this.”

When Tomblin was asked what would be the one thing he would want the people of Boone County to know about the new Boone Memorial Hospital he said, “It’s the kindness of the people. They are taking care of family because we all know each other in these southern counties down here.”

“They can really give you the personal touch of the down home feeling,” said Tomblin.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

