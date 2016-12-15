Sherman Jr. High honored at BOE meeting

FOSTER, W.Va – The Boone County Board of Education met Monday, December 5 at 6 p.m. for a regular session meeting at the Operations Complex.

The seats were full of many people sporting the colors maroon and gold.

The reason behind all the maroon and gold was Sherman Jr. High School was honored for the “A” they received from the West Virginia Department of Education; the principal, teachers and staff members from Sherman Jr. High School were also in attendance for this meeting.

Sherman Jr. High is the only school in the county to receive the grade of an “A.”

The West Virginia Department of Education website explains, “West Virginia’s accountability system is designed to provide parents and communities with an annual update on multiple measures that together show how well students are learning, growing and achieving. An A-F grading scale is used to show where schools have success, and areas that need improvement.”

Boone County School Superintendent Jeff Huffman said, “The leadership that has been provided by the staff and the group that work there together every day has helped make this accomplishment a reality.”

“They have accepted that working together is the only way to meet the needs of students,” said Huffman.

“You have set the bar high and we know you are up to the challenge at maintaining what needs to occur in order to continue to meet the needs of students,” said Huffman. “Your focus and dedication will certainly make that happen.”

Matt Riggs Principal of Sherman Jr High School was then asked to introduce each staff member and teacher in attendance.

“Hard work pays off,” said Riggs. “I really feel like what Mr. Huffman said that our staff is very hard working, our students are hardworking and I think this is all representative of that.”

Huffman presented Riggs with a plaque honoring the school on their great accomplishment.

Riggs said, “The plaque will be hung in the foyer just as you come in the school.”

Each board member congratulated Mr. Riggs and his staff on the accomplishment they worked so hard to achieve.

The next regular session board meeting will be held 6 p.m. Monday, December 19 in the Foster Operations Complex.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

