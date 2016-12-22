MADISON, W.Va – The 25th Judicial Circuit Adult and Juvenile Drug Court Graduation was held Wednesday, December 14 at the Boone County Courthouse at 11 a.m.

Family and friends filled the seats in the court room to watch their loved ones graduate from this program.

There were a total of eight graduates. The graduates included three juveniles and five adults.

These graduates were from both Boone and Lincoln County.

Circuit Court Judge William S. Thompson introduced each graduate and told a little about each individual. He told about their success as well as any bumps in the road they had during the program.

Each graduate received a certificate for completing the program.

Thompson said the drug problem affects everyone.

Justice Brent Benjamin was in attendance for Wednesday’s graduation. He thanked the drug court team and congratulated the graduates.

Benjamin also gave the graduates a piece of advice. He said, “Turn around and help those behind you.”

As the graduation ceremony came to an end Benjamin was honored with an award for his dedication to drug court in the last 12 years.

Benjamin said it is a very important program.

Graduate Becky Ball said, “I didn’t think I could do it. It turned my life around.”

When Ball was asked how she felt about graduating from drug court she said. “It’s awesome.”

Thompson said, “There are few opportunities to give people their lives back.”

“There are few opportunities to give moms and dads their kids back or kids their parents back,” said Thompson.

By Heather Kinder

