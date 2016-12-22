Husband accused of abusing wife for hours

GORDON, W.Va – Kevin Woodrum, 43 was arrested Sunday, December 11 on four felony charges and two misdemeanor charges.

According to the criminal complaint Woodrum was allegedly arrested on charges of malicious wounding, sexual assault, kidnaping, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.

The criminal complaint reports when officers arrived on the scene Woodrum asked them to, “…leave his property…and refused to step outside to talk,” unless they had a warrant.

According to the criminal complaint once officers were able to speak to the victim they observed, “…severe swelling and bruising on the victims face.” She told officers Wooodrum, “…had been beating her for several hours.”

The criminal complaint reports at this time Woodrum was arrested and was taken to Madison State Police Detachment.

The victim was also transported to the Madison State Police Detachment to provide an audio statement, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint reports that on Friday, December 9 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Woodrum became enraged with the victim and tied her to the bed.

The victim reported to officers Woodrum, “…punched and slapped her multiple times in the face and head area…”

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was sexually assaulted, burned with a lighter and choked to the point where she would come close to passing out. The victim also stated to officers Woodrum told “…her he was going to kill her.”

Woodrum allegedly cut the victims hair as well as poured water down the victims face attempting to waterboard her, according to the criminal complaint.

Woodrum was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Woodrum was a Sheriff’s Deputy with them for approximately two and half years. He left the department in 2004.

Information in this article was obtained by the use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is an accusation and all individuals named should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Woodrum http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Woodrum-CMYK.jpg Woodrum

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder