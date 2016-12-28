BOE honors Sherman and Van Elementary

FOSTER, W.Va – The Boone County Board of Education (BOE) met Monday, December 19 at 6 p.m. at the Operations Complex.

This meeting was a regular session meeting for 2016 calendar year.

The BOE honored two of the three schools in the county who received a “B” grade from the West Virginia Department of Education accountability system.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education website, “An accountability system helps ensure parents have objective information on their students’ academic achievement, while empowering state and district leaders to identify struggling students and schools.”

All three of the “B” schools are elementary schools which include Sherman Elementary, Van Elementary and Brookview Elementary.

Brookview Elementary will be honored at the first 2017 BOE meeting in January.

Boone County School Superintendent Jeff Huffman said, “We want to recognize the staff and administration at Sherman Elementary School for the dedication to the students they serve on a daily basis.”

Sherman Elementary Principal Lisa Lowe said, “We earned a “B” as a staff. That’s cooks, custodians, teachers and aides everyone is included.”

Huffman said, “The staff and administration of Van Elementary school have certainly put in a lot of hard work together and I say ‘together’ because they are truly collaborative in nature in everything that they do.”

“They approach everything with the understanding of the importance that they work together and that they support one another to do what is in the best interest of the students they serve,” said Huffman.

Van Elementary School Principal Pam Campbell said, “We are honored to be a “B” school this year.”

“These people that I work with everyday are dedicated, their passionate about their job,” said Campbell. “I enjoy going to work every day because of them and our students are the ones that have benefited from that.”

Board member Susan Kimbler said, “I personally don’t believe anyone works harder than an elementary school teacher. I appreciate all your hard work at school, after hours and in your community.”

The next BOE meeting will be January 3 at 6 p.m. in the Operations Complex at Foster, W.Va. All Boone County board meetings are open to the public.

Brookview Elementary to be honored in January

By Heather Kinder

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News.

