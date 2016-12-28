BCC meeting, two sworn in

MADISON, W.Va – The Boone County Commission met Tuesday, December 20 at 10 a.m. for a regular session meeting.

Commission President Eddie Hendricks, Commissioner Mickey Brown and all staff were present for the meeting. Commissioner Altholl Halstead was not in attendance for the meeting.

Exonerations, minutes, county clerk’s appointment and finals were all approved at the meeting.

There were no public comments during this meeting.

Boone County Sheriff Randall White was in attendance.

White was there to request to hire a paper process employee, which would replace the one the department lost. White’s request was for the employee to start immediately.

The commission approved White’s request.

Dustin Gillespie was sworn in at the meeting by the commission president as the new paper process employee.

The commission had a received a letter from Belinda Hill resigning her seat from the Boone County Housing Authority effective December 31. The commission approved the resignation of this individual.

Dennie Ballard was also sworn in to the Boone County Housing Authority at Tuesday’s meeting to serve the unexpired term of Bart Elkins.

All update boards & authorities were approved during this meeting as well as the bills and purchase orders.

Commissioner Mickey Brown moved that the commission go into executive session before adjourning the meeting to discuss a personnel matter. Eddie Hendricks commission president seconded the motion.

The next Boone County Commission meeting will meet Tuesday, December 27 at 5 p.m. at 206 Court Street, Suite 300, Madison, W.Va.

All Boone County Commission meetings are open to the public. To be placed on the agenda, please call 304-369-7304.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder