User fee implemented for Madison

MADISON, W.Va – The City of Madison will be implementing a user fee effective January 1, 2017.

City Recorder Randy Foxx said, “The city of Madison has been affected by the down turn of the economy in our area. With the recent loss of coal severance tax in our county it has not only affected the county but also the cities and towns in Boone County.”

“The city must find additional areas of revenue in order to be able to meet the budget needs of the city,” said Foxx.

The user fee will apply to anyone working with the city limits of Madison. It will apply to an employee whether they are full-time or part-time.

“No individual shall pay the fee more than once for the same week of employment regardless of multiple employments,” said Foxx.

According to Foxx the rate for the user fee will be $1.25 each week and will remain in effect until December 31, 2019.

Foxx said the rate will be reviewed prior to January 1, 2020 to determine if there needs to be a rate increase.

“The city council of the City of Madison provides to all individuals within its borders certain services, whether they are residents employed within the city, or individuals living outside the city and employed within the corporate boundaries of the city,” said Foxx.

The services include but are not limited to police protection, street maintenance and garbage disposal.

“With the recent closing of the Boone County Transfer the City of Madison now has to make daily trips to the landfill in Charleston and some days we have two trucks making that trip,” said Foxx. “With the tipping fees to dump the garbage at the land fill, the City of Madison is now paying approximately $7,500 per month to Waste Management just to empty our trucks.”

“The city service fee will help the city to continue to provide the services that are necessary to maintain our city,” said Foxx.

According to Foxx a copy of the City Service Fee is available upon request at City Hall during regular business hours.

