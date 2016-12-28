Farewell to Flint’s

SYLVESTER, W.Va – The town of Sylvester will be losing a well-known business which has been rooted in the community for generations.

Flint’s Hardware will be closing its doors at the end of December after 100 years of business.

Sylvester Mayor Manuel Arvon said, “The family was an anchor of this community and Coal River for that matter.”

According to Arvon Flint’s Hardware is the biggest building in Sylvester.

Arvon said, “They were a major provider for building materials to the people here.”

Arvon went on to say, “Flint’s Hardware will certainly be missed.”

“They are a quality family,” said Arvon. “They were dedicated to the community.”

Janet Bradley Flint’s Hardware employee said it breaks her heart to see Flint’s closing.

Bradley has worked there for approximately six years. She said the customers have become like family.

Bradley said, “I haven’t really thought about life after Flint’s”

Roy Flint Sr. started the business in 1916. The business became a family tradition and was passed down to Roy Flint Jr. and then to Denny Flint today’s owner operator.

Denny Flint owner and operator of Flint’s Hardware said he has struggled with the decision to close the store.

Flint said, “It is all I have ever done. I grew up here.”

Flint said his grandson comes to the store and plays and helps sweep the store with his own little broom.

Four generations of Flints have worked in the store. However, Flint said, “If you count my grandson which I give him a quarter for sweeping every now and then it would be five.”

“My sons both worked here,” said Flint.

Flint plans on selling the building with the hopes that someone local may purchase it and possibly keep it as a hardware store.

Ricky Nelson a long time Flint’s customer said, “I have nothing but good to say about Flint’s.”

“I appreciate all my customers,” said Flint. “They have been good. They have supported me.”

Flint said, “I have had some good workers here that made things be what they are.”

Denny Flint owner and operator stands behind the counter in Flint’s Hardware. “I appreciate all my customers,” said Flint. “They have been good. They have supported me.” http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Denny-Flint-CMYK.jpg Denny Flint owner and operator stands behind the counter in Flint’s Hardware. “I appreciate all my customers,” said Flint. “They have been good. They have supported me.” Heather Kinder/CVN

100 Years of History

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder