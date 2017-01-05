2 arrested after alleged denture theft

WHARNCLIFFE – A man and women were arrested after a neighbor contacted law enforcement to report that her dentures, toothbrush, deodorant and other personal items were taken from her residence.

Jimmy Dale Teems, 47 from Wharncliffe, and Anna Marie Justice, 38 from Isaban, were arrested Wednesday, December 14 on misdemeanor charges related to petit larceny, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance by troopers with the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

According to criminal complaints, the victim reported that Anna Justice, knocked on her door stating that she didn’t feel well and requested to use her restroom.

The victim reported that Justice spent approximately half an hour inside the restroom before exiting and leaving the residence.

The complaint states that the victim entered the restroom after Justice left and discovered that her dentures were missing. The victim stated that she knew her dentures were in the restroom prior to Justice’s arrival because she had just taken them out and placed them in a cup on the sink shortly prior to Justice’s arrival. The victim also told officers that several other items were missing including her toothbrush, fingernail clippers, an assortment of hair bows and a stick of deodorant. The total value of the missing items was estimated at approximately $650.

The complaint states that the victim spoke to Justice and Teems and explained to them that if the items were returned, she would not contact law enforcement. Teems and Justice allegedly responded by cursing and threatening the victim.

After officers spoke with the victim, they made contact with Justice and Teems. The officers noted that both appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after observing the pair to have blood shot eyes and slurred speech. The officers also noticed drug paraphernalia and controlled substances in plain view inside the residence.

The complaint explains that officers observed an eight milligram Suboxone strip on the kitchen table along with two empty Suboxone wrappers and a syringe on top of the refrigerator containing an unknown substance.

Officers then conducted a pat down of the accused for officer safety. The pat down allegedly revealed a stick of deodorant in Teem’s sock which had been stolen from the victim residence. After obtaining consent to search the residence, the victim’s dentures were located in a hallway cabinet inside the residence.

The pair were then placed under arrest and transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail located in Holden, W.Va. and were arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate, Barry Marcum.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and if proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

