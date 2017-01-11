BOE honors Brookview Elementary

FOSTER, W.Va – The Boone County Board of Education met Tuesday, January 3 at 6 p.m. at the Operations Complex for their first regular session board meeting for the 2017.

All board members were present for the meeting except board member Danny Cantley.

Brookview Elementary was on the agenda for the board meeting. The elementary school was honored for their “B” grade they earned from the West Virginia Department of Education Accountability System last year.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education website, “While there are many ways we can work to improve student achievement and raise educational quality, one critical piece is the adoption and implementation of a statewide accountability system. Giving schools letter grades for their performance—just as we do for our students—ensures parents, students, educators and communities understand how their schools are performing.”

Jeff Huffman Boone County Board of Education Superintendent said, “It is certainly a great time when we get to recognize our schools for their efforts and for their accomplishments.”

Susan Kimbler Boone County Board of Education Member said, “I have been able to witness first hand your kindness, your caring and compassion for your students. I have been in most of your classrooms and I know how deeply you care about our profession and about the students that walk through your door.”

After the recognition of Brookview Elementary, Board President Joe Tagliente went on to discuss items on the agenda.

There were no presentations or delegations on the agenda for this board meeting. The board approved all items that were included on the consent agenda with no discussion on any of the items listed within the consent agenda.

The board went into executive session during the first meeting of 2017 to discuss Brookview Property/Right of Way with board attorney Tim Conaway.

After the executive session was adjourned Huffman had items he needed to report to the board.

Huffman discussed the West Virginia’s Arrow to the Summit Community Service Initiative. This initiative is where a group of Boy Scouts will be spending two nights at Scott High School in July of this year on their way to the Boy Scout National Jamboree. While at Scott High School the scouts will complete a community service project.

During Huffman’s reports the severe weather procedures were passed out to the board members for the 2016-2017 school year.

Dr. Lisa Beck Assistant Superintendent of Boone County Schools reported on things coming up in the month of January for Boone County Schools to the board before the meeting adjourned.

The Boone County Board of Education will have its next regular session meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 6 p.m. at Foster, W.Va in the Operations Complex.

Boone County Board of Education honors Brookview Elementary for their "B" grade they received from the West Virginia Department of Education.

New Year business

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

