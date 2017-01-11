BCC first 2017 meeting

MADISON, W.Va – The Boone County Commission (BCC) met Tuesday, January 3 at 10 a.m. for their first regular session meeting of 2017.

Commissioner Mickey Brown, Commission President Eddie Hendricks and newest commissioner Craig Bratcher were in attendance for this meeting as well as all staff members.

There were no objections to the agenda and the meeting was called to order.

All exonerations, minutes, and County Clerk’s Appointments and Finals were all approved by the commissioners.

During this meeting there was no one signed up for public comment, and the commission began taking care of new business on the agenda.

Kris Mitchell Director of the Boone County Community and Economic Development Corporation (BCCEDC) was there to talk about the final report for the recycle grant the county had received.

According to Mitchell she needed the signature of Commission President Eddie Hendricks on the final report to close out the grant.

Mitchell also discussed the 2016 Courthouse Improvement Grant. She made the commission aware the project to repair the bell tower and fix the skylights had come in under budget. Therefore the grant money will also used to repair some metal tile on the outside of the bell tower due to it being cracked.

According to Mitchell contractors who worked on these projects pointed out the tile problem and were concerned there may be leaks if not fixed.

Mitchell said this grant was for $88,000. The grant was an 80/20 grant which means the county’s portion of the project was $22,000.

Mitchell said, “For the grant received, the Commission will have completed three projects which could have caused major damage to the courthouse.”

Scotty Cook Boone County Assessor was present during the January 3 BCC meeting.

Cook was there to ask the commission for access to the personal and real estate books. He wanted permission so corrections if necessary can be made to the state and county tax department books.

The commission granted Cook’s requests.

Pam White Boone County Commission Administrator discussed the 2017 Courthouse Improvement grant the county has received.

This improvement grant is for the boiler in the courthouse. White needed approval from the commission to move forward in opening up the bidding for this project.

The commission approved White’s request for moving forward on this 2017 grant.

The next BCC meeting will be Tuesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. 206 Court Street, Suite 300. To be added to the agenda please call 304-369-7304. All BCC meetings are open to the public.

Boone County Commissioners (pictured from left to right) Mickey Brown, Eddie Hendricks; President and newest commissioner Craig Bratcher at the first 2017 BCC regular session meeting. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BCC-CMYK.jpg Boone County Commissioners (pictured from left to right) Mickey Brown, Eddie Hendricks; President and newest commissioner Craig Bratcher at the first 2017 BCC regular session meeting. Heather Kinder/CVN

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

