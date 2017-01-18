A journey in filmmaking

By Heather Kinder

Justin Havey moved to Boone County when he was two years old. He went to Scott High School and graduated in 2010. He started college at the University of Charleston in pre-med and after a year realized it was not the right career path for him. He then went on to attend Marshall University where he graduated with an advertising and graphic design degree last year.

Havey did an internship as a filmmaker with the Martin Agency in Richmond, Va.

After he returned home from his internship Havey and his brother traveled in a van for a month around the United States touring mainly National Parks and filming every step of the way.

When he returned home from his trip of traveling he struggled with the decision to get a full-time job or just do freelance work. He decided to do the freelance work so he could do his film documentary.

Havey said freelance work is scary.

“When it is successful it is really fun, because you can do what projects you want,” said Havey. “You can work at your own pace in your own creative sphere.”

Havey said, “Being primarily a filmmaker and photographer it’s been interesting because it is kind of hard in West Virginia to find that creative space.”

Havey is preparing to do a film documentary on Boone County entitled” BOONE.” He is seeking funding through an Indiegogo campaign.

The campaign is set up requesting $10,000 in funds to produce the film. Havey has the amount broken into percentages based on the needs of the film. The Indiegogo campaign for “BOONE” ends January 25.

Each contributor based on their level of contributions will be given perks. The perks are items from the film whether it is a sticker with the BOONE logo or a copy of the film once it is complete.

Havey said, “I have always said one day I am going to make a documentary about this county and the people. No matter where we are at economically I am just going to make a piece because this is where I grew up.”

Havey did a short film for a class he had at Marshall about the county which provided facts about the area. He turned in the piece and his teacher loved it.

He struggled with whether he was going to place the short film publicly.

Havey said, “I know people are so passionate in this town and love this town. They are very, very protective of what is said about Boone County.”

He took a chance and posted it online. He said he went to bed and woke up the next morning realizing his piece had been shared 2000 times.

“Those 2000 shares did not mean they were happy,” said Havey.

The comments telling Havey his film piece should be longer spurred his passion for what he had always wanted to do, which is making a film documentary about his home, where he grew up and where he went to school.

Havey said when documentaries are made they are usually made to start a dialogue with others to get some type of narrative going on issues people do not know that much about in other words to inform people.

“I want more people talking about the issues that are happening here,” said Havey.

He is just focusing on Boone County; however Havey said “This is the story of small town America that is struggling because of industry.”

