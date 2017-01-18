Sherman Elementary receives STEM grant

COMFORT, W.Va – Governor Tomblin’s office announced Tuesday, January 10 there are approximately $200,000 in mini STEM grant recipients for 83 schools and organizations in West Virginia. STEM is science, technology, engineering and math.

Sherman Elementary School will be receiving one of these grants. Sherman Elementary is the only school in Boone County to receive one of the mini grants. The grant they receive will be in the amount of $3,000.

In a press release from the governor’s office Governor Tomblin said, “West Virginia’s economic and workforce needs are evolving and our future is changing.”

“In order to fill the jobs of the future, our students must have access to the best STEM education opportunities, along with specialized programs to hone the skills they will need to compete for work in in-demand fields. I’m proud to see so many schools and organizations across the state taking advantage of this funding to further West Virginia students’ STEM education,” said Tomblin.

Brent Kirk a second grade teacher at Sherman Elementary School wrote the grant.

Sherman Elementary School Vice-Principal Jacob Messer said, “He (Kirk) has taken a leadership role in this endeavor, and he has excelled at it.”

Kirk said the grant will be used for indoor earth box grow kits for each classroom. Each teacher will have the option of planting flowers or vegetables in these boxes.

Kirk said each box comes with a curriculum for the teachers to use as well.

According to Messer the school has received five grants in the last two years totaling $19,500.

The grants were…

• $5,000 from Boone County Community Foundation (2015) — LEGO Robotics

• $1,000 from Dominion Hope (2015) — LEGO Robotics

• $3,000 from Governor’s STEM Initiative (2016) — LEGO Robotics

• $7,500 from Boone County Community Foundation (2016) — 3-D Printing and Green Screen Technology

• $3,000 from Governor’s STEM Initiative (2017) — Indoor Gardening

“This STEM grant will provide hands-on learning opportunities for our students, which is always a plus,” said Messer. “Although indoor gardening falls under science, teachers certainly can turn it into cross-curricular assignments and activities that tie in to reading, writing, math, and technology.”

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

