Parking ordinance passed in Whitesville

WHITESVILLE, W.Va – The Whitesville Town Council met Tuesday, January 10 at 6 p.m. at city hall for their first meeting of 2017.

All town council members were in attendance except for Mayor Freddie Harless. The meeting had several community members in attendance as well.

The minutes for the December 2016 meeting were approved by town council as well as the financial report and the paying of the town’s bills.

Old and new business was then discussed. The council also gave the public an opportunity to ask questions and voice any concerns about matters going on in town.

The second reading of the parking ordinance was held at this meeting. The council approved the ordinance for the town.

According to the ordinance this this particular ordinance will be section 20 parking and will “…be adopted as an addition to the codified ordinance motor vehicle code referred to in the town municipal code as ‘W-33.’”

Items listed in the parking ordinance are…

• Stopping, standing or parking outside of business or resident districts

• Stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places

• Parallel parking

• Angle parking

• Parking in alleys

• Parking adjacent to schools

• Trucks or trailers

The Section 20, parking ordinance reads that “Any person violating any provision of this article shall be fined twenty-five dollars ($25.00) for first conviction; fifty dollars ($50.00) for a second conviction; and one hundred dollars ($100.00) for each subsequent conviction.”

Whitesville Chief of Police Andrew White said the parking ordinance is now in effect.

The next Whitesville City Council meeting will be Tuesday, February 14 at 6 p.m. at city hall. Whitesville City Hall is located in the old Valley Funeral Home building.

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

