United Way board member visits Madison Rotary

MADISON – The Madison Rotary met Thursday, January 19 for their weekly luncheon and program held at the Madison United Methodist Church at 1 p.m.

The program for January 19 was held by member Mark Linville Chief Operating Officer of Boone Memorial Hospital.

Linville’s guest speaker was Guy Johnston a board member from the United Way.

Johnston talked about how the United Way will do a site visit to make sure the money fits the needs of the community.

“I think the United Way is a bridge,” said Johnston. “It is really to get people through a tough time and we are amidst of some pretty tough times in the state and certainly in the area.”

The United Way is short on their campaign funds for this year which may cause the them to not be able to donate as much to each organization as they have before.

According to Johnston they still have resources they can rely on.

“The United Way helped one in five people in our five county area last year,” said Johnston

According to Johnston approximately 3,000 people in Boone County utilized the resources from the United Way last year.

The United Way donates money to organizations versus individuals. However, these organizations help individuals throughout the area.

United Way board member visits the Madison Rotary Thursday, January 19. Pictures left to right are Mark Linville Chief Operating Officer of Boone Memorial Hospital and Guy Johnston board member from the United Way. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rotary-CMYK.jpg United Way board member visits the Madison Rotary Thursday, January 19. Pictures left to right are Mark Linville Chief Operating Officer of Boone Memorial Hospital and Guy Johnston board member from the United Way. Heather Kinder/CVN photo

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

