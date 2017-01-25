Boone BOE: 45 cuts possible

FOSTER, W.Va – The Boone County Board of Education (BOE) met at the Operations Complex for a regular session meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 6 p.m.

The meeting was called to order promptly at 6 p.m. The BOE Superintendent Jeff Huffman, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lisa Beck and Executive Secretary Penny Green were in attendance as well as all of the board members except member Danny L. Cantley.

Business as usual took place during Tuesday’s meeting.

Even though the topic of potential layoffs was not on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting questions were asked in light of the recent reports from other news outlets.

Huffman noted there would not be any decisions made on this matter until March of this year. However, there is a potential for 40 – 45 jobs which could possibly be cut. These jobs would be in the 2017-18 school year.

Retirements for next school year would play a part in determining where and how many jobs would have to be cut.

“The number of positions that need to be reduced in order to more closely align with the number of positions for which the school system is funded for through State Aid will not change,” said Huffman. “However, the number of specific employees impacted through job loss would certainly be impacted by the number of retirements.”

As student enrollment declines and property taxes decrease so does the amount of State Aid funding the Boone County BOE receives to operate its schools.

According to Boone County Schools 2016-17 enrollment numbers as of January 9 the enrollment has dropped by 67 students. The last enrollment numbers were certified in October 2016.

Huffman said, “It is important to note that the school system receives no funds from the coal severance tax.”

Boone County is not the only county in the state looking at possible job cuts for the 2017-18 school year.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

