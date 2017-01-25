2 arrested for press box fire

Jerry W. Barker, 36 from Ashford, W.Va was arrested Wednesday, January 18 on one felony charge. According to the criminal complaint Barker was allegedly arrested for second degree arson.

Kristin Nichole Barker, 36 from Ashford, W.Va was also arrested Wednesday, January 18 on one felony charge. According to the criminal complaint Barker was allegedly arrested for second degree arson.

According to the magistrates office Jerry Barker and Kristin Barker are married.

On November 13, 2016 Jerry Barker and Kristin Barker allegedly went to Racine Park in Racine, W.Va and “…broke into a press box which is located on the East end of the park.”

After Jerry Barker and Kristin Barker allegedly broke into the press box they “…took a five gallon bucket of yellow paint from the press box and wrote ‘Trump Train’ in large writing on the ball field.”

According the criminal complaint, Jerry Barker and Kristin Barker set fire to the press box which caused the structure and its contents to be a total loss.

The items in the building were approximately valued at $20,105. However, this cost does not include the cost of the structure.

Information in this article was obtained by the use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is an accusation and all individuals named should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

