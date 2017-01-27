Boone County man arrested for attempted murder

VAN, W.Va – The Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an alleged stabbing on Thursday, January 26 in Bull Creek located near Van.

Chief Deputy Chad Barker with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said, “The call came in at approximately 1:00 p.m. with reports of a single victim and a lone suspect.”

According to the press release from the Sheriff’s Department when the officers arrived at the scene they observed the victim Michael Ray Jefferson had one stab wound in his neck.

Barker said, “Jefferson was treated by local paramedics and then transported by helicopter to CAMC General in Charleston, W.Va.”

At the time the press release was sent out the victim was in stable condition and having more testing performed at the hospital.

Barker said an argument over a cell phone was the reason behind Thursday’s stabbing.

“The suspect, Terry Allan Lambert, 43 years old, of Madison had fled on foot prior to the arrival of deputies,” said Barker. “Lambert was arrested approximately 30 minutes later without incident.”

The suspect was found within a half mile from the scene in a wooded area near the railroad tracks.

“Lambert was charged with attempted murder and faces a possible 3-15 years in prison if convicted,” Barker said.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

