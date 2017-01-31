Madison Recreation Center planned

MADISON – The city of Madison is in the process of seeking grant funding to turn the old Madison swimming pool into the Madison Recreation Center.

The city will be applying for multiple grants with several different agencies.

The grants to be applied for are through the United States Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration, Appalachian Regional Commission and the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to the Mayor of Madison H.H. “Sonny” Howell Jr. Congressman Evan Jenkins is working closely with the City of Madison on this project.

“The cost of this project would be approximately 2.5 million dollars. It would take two to five years to complete,” said Howell. “We would be able to hire about six to 10 people however the local impact for job growth could be much more.”

The Madison Recreation Center would house many amenities that locals and travelers could have access to year round.

According to the Madison Recreation Center Concept Plan, “The site will require demolition efforts before construction of the various amenities proposed on the Concept Master Plan.”

The recreation center will have sites for RV camps and tent camping.

In addition there will be teepees for rent to give a unique way of camping for those wanting to camp.

“It will be built in phases,” said Howell. “The first phase should be completed in about one year.”

The east wing of the existing building will be renovated. This building will serve guests who are staying overnight with the means of purchasing firewood, snacks and drinks.

In addition to these items travelers and locals will be able to rent kayaks and canoes from this facility.

The west wing will have to go through a reconstruction project due to the damages to the roof as well as the structure. This building once complete will serve as the bath house on the first floor for those camping and the second floor will be turned into a community room and banquet hall.

There will also be a playground and splash pad for the children to enjoy once the project is complete.

Howell said, “I hope this is a stepping stone for our economy to get back on track.”

Madison Recreation Center Conceptual Plan http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Madison-Recreation-Center-CMYK.jpg Madison Recreation Center Conceptual Plan

Bringing tourism to Boone Co.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

