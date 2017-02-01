BCS held oral spelling bee

FOSTER – Boone County Schools (BCS) Oral Spelling Bee was held Tuesday, January 24 at noon in the BCS Operations Complex.

The judges for Tuesday’s competition were Nancy Booth and Nora Dotson.

According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lisa Beck there were approximately 80 students who participated in the written spelling bee.

Dr. Beck said the written spelling bee was held in mid-December.

The top students with the highest written score from each grade received a trophy. These students were Taylor Foster, fifth grade from Madison Elementary, Ryker Walker, sixth grade from Madison Middle, Sam Massey, seventh grade from Sherman Junior and Phoenix Lowther, eighth grade from Van Junior.

The top 24 students in grades five through eight moved on to the oral spelling bee.

The top two will then go on to compete in the Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee March 11 held at Capital High School.

The first place winner Kobe Abbott from Madison Middle School and runner up Brett Adkins from Sherman Junior High will go on to represent BCS in this spelling bee competition.

Before the spelling bee started Dr. Beck read the rules so the students would fully understand the competition.

According to Dr. Beck she has been going to spelling bees for approximately 16 years.

Superintendent Jeff Huffman pronounced the words for the students.

“It has been the tradition for the past several years that the school superintendent acts as the pronouncer for the academic competition,” said Huffman. “As the new superintendent, I wanted to continue this tradition.”

Tuesday’s spelling bee went on for several rounds eliminating students in almost every round. By round 12 the spelling bee was down to its last two students.

Kobe Abbott said, “It’s pretty cool,” when asked how he felt about winning the BCS oral spelling bee.

Allison Abbott, Kobe Abbott’s mom said, “I am very proud of him. He is very smart and I knew he would do well.”

Huffman said, “The competition was a great day highlighting top students from across the county!”

Pictured left to right are BOE member Susan Kimbler, Spelling Bee Winner Kobe Abbott, Spelling Bee runner up Brett Adkins and BOE Superintendent Jeff Huffman.

Pictured left to right are BOE member Susan Kimbler, Taylor Foster Ryler Walker, Sam Massey, Phoenix Lowther and BOE Superintendent Jeff Huffman. These students scored the highest on the written spelling bee in each grade level.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

