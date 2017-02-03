Boone Co. man sentenced for gun crime

Charleston, W.Va. – A Boone County felon who sold a rifle to an informant was sentenced Thursday, February 2 to a year and a half in federal prison for illegally possessing the firearm, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Gregory Scott Runion, 34, of Seth, previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On March 25, 2016, Runion sold a KBI Inc., Russian SKS-45 rifle to an informant working for the U.S. 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Runion was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2009 felony firearm possession conviction in Monroe, Michigan.

The U.S. 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by working with existing local programs that target gun crime.