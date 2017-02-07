BCC approves trout stream resolution

MADISON – The Boone County Commission met at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 31 for their regular session meeting at 206 Court Street, Suite 300.

Eddie Hendricks, Commission President along with Commissioners Mickey Brown and Craig Bratcher were present for the meeting. All staff was also present for the Tuesday meeting.

All exonerations and minutes were approved during the meeting as well as County Clerk’s Appointments and Finals.

Kris Mitchell, Director of the Boone County Community and Economic Development Corporation (BCCEDC) was there to give the Boone County Commission a check for $30,000 from the state development office.

According to Mitchell this money is for the Boone County Community Economic Development office.

Whitesville Town Council member Dennie Ferrell was in attendance for the meeting. He was there to present a resolution for Big Coal River Trout Stream.

Ferrell said, “I am pushing the state hard to stock the river.”

“It could bring people to Whitesville to go trout fishing,” said Ferrell. “People will travel.”

The resolution stated that the Boone County Commission approves that the town of Whitesville and the Big Coal River be added to the DNR’s schedule to be stocked.

Commissioner Craig Bratcher made a motion to approve the resolution and Commissioner Mickey Brown seconded the motion. All commissioners were in favor of the resolution and approved it.

The update boards and authorities were approved by the commission as well the bills and purchase orders.

The next Boone County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. All commission meetings are open to the public. If you would like to be put on the agenda you may call 304-369-7303.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

