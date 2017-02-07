FSU to host WV Science and Engineering Fair

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Fairmont State University will host the 2017 West Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair on April 1 on its main campus in Fairmont. Entries are being sought from West Virginia students in grades nine through 12. The deadline for submissions is March 16.

Projects must be in one of the following areas: Animal Sciences; Behavioral & Social Sciences; Biochemistry; Cellular and Molecular Biology; Chemistry; Computer Science; Earth & Planetary Science; Engineering: Electrical and Mechanical; Engineering: Materials and Bioengineering; Energy and Transportation; Environmental Management; Environmental Sciences; Mathematical Sciences; Medicine and Health Sciences; Microbiology; Physics & Astronomy; and Plant Sciences.

The WVSSEF is affiliated with the INTEL International Science and Engineering Fair and follows its rules and guidelines. A research plan should be completed before the start of experimentation. A $20 registration fee will be charged for each student and a $5 registration fee for each chaperone. The fee includes lunch. Forms and registration information are available at http://www.fairmontstate.edu/collegeofscitech/outreach/wv-state-science-and-engineering-fair. For more information, contact the FSU College of Science and Technology at (304) 367-4627 or e-mail scitech@fairmontstate.edu.

Two grand prize winner(s) will be selected to advance to the 2017 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles in May 2017. This will include registration fees, transportation, food and lodging for the participants and one chaperone per winning project. The winners also will receive cash awards.

For more information, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/wvssef or contact Marcie Raol at (304) 367-4627 or Marcie.Raol@fairmontstate.edu.