Drugs, guns send two to jail

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Two people were arrested January 30 after authorities were called to a home for a domestic disturbance and reportedly found numerous weapons and drugs.

Patrolmen D.T. Bryant, with the Chapmanville Police Department, reports he and officers from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police responded to call on Main Street for a possible domestic disturbance in progress.

When he arrived at the scene, Bryant notes he saw Joshua Dale Edie, 33, of Coshocton, Ohio, sitting on the couch holding a firearm.

In the criminal complaint, Bryant explains he announced himself as law enforcement and entered the home and gained control of Edie and the weapon.

Bryant adds he saw a green leafy substance on the table along with multiple firearms.

Bryant also reportedly found a white powdery substance on the table and in white plastic bags on the floor.

Trooper Z.S. Holden, with the WVSP, reportedly frisked Edie finding a brown bottle containing crystal substance, $434 and a folding knife.

At that point, Bryant reports he secured the residence and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Two AR-15 style rifles, a 22 caliber pistol, a shotgun and England center-fire rifle were reportedly found during the search along with two sets of digital scales, eight xanax pills and nearly 23 grams of a white powdery substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Two of the weapons were reportedly found to be stolen.

After the search warrant was obtained, Bryant notes he was able to find a marijuana grow operation in Edie’s bedroom.

Lacy Ellis, 28, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., was a resident of the home and was also arrested.

Edie was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit a felony, cultivation of marijuana, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and transferring or receiving stolen property.

Edie’s bail was set to $100,000 cash only in Logan County Magistrate Court.

Ellis was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and cultivation of marijuana.

Ellis’ bail was set to $30,000.

— — — —

Criminal complaints are public information and any charges contained therein are merely accusations. Anyone accused of a crime should be considered innocent until they are proven guilty.

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media.

