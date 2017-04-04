Suspension without pay extended for BCS personnel

FOSTER, W.Va – The Boone County Board of Education (BOE) met for a special meeting Tuesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. at the Operations Complex.

All board members were present for the meeting except for member Danny Cantley. Superintendent Jeff Huffman and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lisa Beck were both present for the meeting as well.

The purpose of the meeting was “To conduct personnel hearings and/or take action regarding employee disciplinary matters, to discuss and possibly take action on personnel…”

One employee chose to have a hearing, but opted for a private hearing. Therefore the BOE had to go into an executive session for the hearing.

The hearing was for Robin Gabbert. She was the only one out of the three employees there for an actual hearing. The other two individuals Bryan Jarrell and Tracy Harvey chose to not have a hearing and were not present for the meeting.

According to the BOE Central office these three individuals had been suspended without pay due to the embezzlement investigation.

The BOE agenda for the special meeting stated for Gabbert and Harvey, “It is the recommendation of the superintendent that the board ratify and extend the previously imposed suspension, without pay, of a service employee pending the outcome of the current and ongoing investigation.”

Jarrell’s recommendation stated the same thing however instead of service employee his stated professional employee.

The board voted on all three individuals and made a motion to extend Gabbert, Jarrell and Harvey’s suspension without pay until the outcome of the investigation.

Alleged embezzlement still under investigation

