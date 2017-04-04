WHITESVILLE, W.Va – The Second Annual Big Coal River Trout Rodeo will start Saturday, April 8 and will run through Saturday, April 15.

The Upper Big Branch Mining Memorial Group is organizing the entire event.

President of the Upper Big Branch Mining Memorial Group Sheila Combs said, “The goal of this event is to promote the rivers.”

There will be several kickoff events Saturday, April 8 starting at 10 a.m. at the Coal Heritage Riverwalk in Whitesville.

There will be an Easter egg hunt and the Easter bunny will be in attendance.

The Little League will be hosting a hotdog sale in the Salamy building.

There will also be spaces available for vendors to set up tables. The cost for vendors is $15. However, if agencies would like to set up a table and handout information they may do so for free.

There will also be several giveaways during the kickoff event.

Those wanting to register for the trout rodeo may do so online via the Facebook event page, in person at Whitesville City Hall or at Coal Heritage Riverwalk on the first day of the rodeo.

Kids ages four – 12 will have their own fishing derby and must be accompanied by an adult. Each child must bring their own fishing pole and bait.

Children will receive a ticket when they enter the park which will allow them to fish.

Combs said the children’s fishing area will be in a stocked swimming pool.

According to Combs the introduction to their youth fishing club “Cops & Bobbers” will be held during the trout rodeo.

“This program is designed to teach kids fishing,” said Combs. “Volunteers from the community will host with local and county police officers participating.”

Combs said, “The goal of ‘Cops & Bobbers’ is to get kids hooked on fishing rather than drugs and crime, and show cops in a positive and friendly manner.”

According to Combs there will also be a raffle for an 11 foot angler’s kayak. Tickets may be purchased online or in person on the day of trout rodeo kickoff.

Combs said, “The winner will be drawn on Mother’s Day weekend.”

According to Combs there will be a number of trout tagged for prizes.

Combs said, “Last year’s trout rodeo brought in people from 10 different counties in West Virginia.”

By Heather Kinder [email protected]

