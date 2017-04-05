BOE approves forensic audit

FOSTER, W.Va – The Boone County Board of Education (BOE) met Monday, April 3 at 6 p.m. for a regular session meeting in the Operations Complex Conference room.

There were approximately 70 or more people in attendance for the meeting ranging from teachers, parents and community members.

All board members were present except for board member Danny Cantley. Superintendent Jeff Huffman, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lisa Beck and executive secretary Penny Green were also present for the meeting.

During the meeting the board voted on whether the Boone County School system should have a forensic audit. All board members present voted yes to having this audit.

John B. McCuskey, West Virginia State Auditor was present at the meeting to discuss the difference between a regular audit and a forensic audit. McCuskey will be doing the audit for BCS.

“The forensic audit is more designed to look for fraud and inappropriate use of public monies,” said McCuskey. “The regular audit is designed essentially to make sure counties are following the statutory guidelines.”

BOE President Joe S. Tagliente, Jr. said, “I feel myself and the board needs to set a special session in the real near future to discuss the type things and what areas that we’re concerned with that we would like to have the state auditor’s office perform the forensic audit.”

According to McCuskey they will narrow down certain departments and certain areas in which the audit will be performed.

“What is going to be very important is finding the scope of the project,” said McCuskey. “We will interview members of the board and people who have information and we will come up with a plan and make sure we are leaving no stone unturned.”

“When we do find things that are wrong we can restore public confidence and when we find things that aren’t wrong we can restore public confidence in the exact same way by showing the public they should have trust in their institutions,” said McCuskey.

At this time there is no set time frame on how long this audit will take.

State auditor’s office to perform audit

By Heather Kinder [email protected]

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-307-3104, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder.

