CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is accepting registrations for the Adopt-A-Highway Statewide Spring Cleanup, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

Volunteers have until April 21 to register. The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers. The state also takes care of disposing of collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate. Individuals and groups can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road. Private roads and interstate highways cannot be adopted.

More than 4,000 volunteers turned out for the spring 2016 Adopt-A-Highway spring cleanup and cleared over 1,500 miles of West Virginia roadways. Since the program’s inception in 1988, state citizens have cleaned up close to 70,000 miles of state highways and roads during annual spring and fall Adopt-A-Highway events.

To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to [email protected] If you reach the REAP voicemail, please leave your name, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants and the county where your adopted road is located.

Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).

Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).

