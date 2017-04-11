BCC applies for security grant

MADISON – The Boone County Commission (BCC) met for a regular session meeting Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

All county commissioners were present for the meeting. All commission staff was also present for the Tuesday meeting.

Kris Mitchell, Director of the Boone County Community and Economic Development Corporation (BCCEDC) was present for the BCC meeting to discuss a grant application with the commission.

This particular grant is the Courthouse Security Grant.

BCC approved the submission of the Courthouse Security Grant to be submitted with the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Service for the fiscal year 2017 – 2018.

“The Commission is applying for $18,006 for additional cameras and related equipment for areas around the courthouse and annex and for GPS enabled panic alarms,” said Mitchell “That will allow the police to respond to the area where they are needed rather than to the courtroom.”

According to the resolution signed by Commission President Eddie Hendricks the grant will enhance the security the Boone County Courthouse and Annex.

Boone County Commission Upcoming Meetings are scheduled for…

Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m

All BCC meetings are open to the public. If you would like to be put on the agenda you may call 304-369-7303.

By Heather Kinder [email protected]

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-307-3104, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder.

