BCS Class of 2017 graduates

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va – The Class of 2017 has officially graduated, received their diplomas and they are ready to start the next chapter of their lives.

Sherman High School was the first to have their commencement ceremony. The Sherman Tide Class of 2017 graduated Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

The 2017 graduation was the eighty-ninth commencement ceremony held for Sherman High School.

Todd Barnette, Principal of Sherman High School spoke to the graduating class as he welcomed everyone to the 2017 graduation.

Barnette said, “I know you are going to go on to do great things.”

The guest speaker for the Sherman High School graduation was Delegate Rodney Miller.

“I am humbled to be here with you and share a small portion of your exciting day,” said Miller “In the blink of an eye this evening, each of you will set your own ship sail for the course of a new direction, one full of excitement, some hazards, many challenges and a whole lot to learn as you develop into what I believe you will be – outstanding adults in our communities.”

Miller went on to say, “Always be proud of where you come from! You don’t have to take a back seat to anyone.”

After Delegate Miller spoke the Highest Honor Student Caleb Duncan spoke to his fellow graduates and those attending the commencement ceremony.

“It is a bittersweet moment to be leaving this school and all that it has taught me behind, said Duncan. “These past four years have brought us all so close and I am proud to be part of a class that has bound together as a family.”

Van High School was the second graduation held in the county. The Van Bulldog Seniors graduated Friday, May 26 at 6 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

The 2017 graduation was the eighty-eighth commencement ceremony held for Van High School.

Shane Griffith, Principal of Van High School spoke to the graduates and audience after welcoming everyone who came out for the graduation.

“Van Jr./Sr. High School has a proud and rich tradition. We have high expectations and hold ourselves accountable to achieve the goals that we set,” said Griffith. “But this place is more than a school; it is more than just a building. Van Jr/Sr. High School is an identity that extends far beyond its walls. For decades we have been sending graduates out into the world and they have served as Ambassadors of our school and represented us well.”

Shayla White the Highest Honor Student graduating with the Class of 2017 addressed her fellow classmates and all those attending graduation.

White talked about all the last times of things they had experienced as seniors at Van High School.

The audience and graduates cheered when White said, “One last that I am so grateful to not be a part of is to not be the last graduating class to graduate from Van High School.”

The guest speaker for Van’s graduation was 2005 Van alumni Trooper First Class Cody Douglas.

Douglas shared his memories of his days at Van High School.

“I have so many good memories from here,” said Douglas. “These truly are the best days of your lives.”

Scott High School was the third and final graduation for the Class of 2017 in the county. The Scott Skyhawks graduated Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. on the Scott Skyhawk football field.

The 2017 graduation was the ninety-third commencement ceremony held for Scott High School.

At the graduation ceremony three students Abigail Brown, Kerry Matthews and Nathanael Dean sang “Whenever You Remember.”

The senior class address was given by Jessica Miller.

“There are really only two lessons that I would like to share with you all that I have taken away from Scott High School,” said Miller. “Say yes as much as possible. Don’t be some hermit that only comes out of his dorm for class. Be involved. The other lesson I have learned is to not pay attention to your haters unless they are fighting your battles with you.”

Superintendent of Boone County Schools Jeff Huffman said, “Dream big, work hard and always be true to yourself.”

Van High School Highest Honor Student Shayla White addressing her fellow graduates and graduation guests. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Van.jpg Van High School Highest Honor Student Shayla White addressing her fellow graduates and graduation guests. 2005 Van High School Alumni and Class of 2017 guest speaker Trooper First Class Cody Douglas. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Van-2.jpg 2005 Van High School Alumni and Class of 2017 guest speaker Trooper First Class Cody Douglas. Van High School graduate receives diploma and receives flowers and hugs from loved ones. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Van-3.jpg Van High School graduate receives diploma and receives flowers and hugs from loved ones. Van High School Class of 2017 cap toss. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Van-4.jpg Van High School Class of 2017 cap toss. Sherman High School Highest Honor Student Caleb Duncan leaving the stage after he addressed his fellow graduates and guests. Before leaving the stage Duncan took a selfie of himself and his 2017 classmates. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Sherman.jpg Sherman High School Highest Honor Student Caleb Duncan leaving the stage after he addressed his fellow graduates and guests. Before leaving the stage Duncan took a selfie of himself and his 2017 classmates. Sherman High School Class of 2017 cap toss and silly string shower. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Sherman-2.jpg Sherman High School Class of 2017 cap toss and silly string shower. Sherman High School guest speaker Delegate Rodney Miller. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Sherman-3.jpg Sherman High School guest speaker Delegate Rodney Miller. Sherman High School Class of 2017. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Sherman-4.jpg Sherman High School Class of 2017. Scott High School Class of 2017 cap toss. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Scott.jpg Scott High School Class of 2017 cap toss. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Scott-3.jpg Jessica Miller, Scott High School Class of 2017 gives the senior class address. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Scott-4.jpg Jessica Miller, Scott High School Class of 2017 gives the senior class address. Scott High School Class of 2017 Abigail Brown, Kerry Matthews and Nathanael Dean sing "Whenever You Remember." http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Scott-2.jpg Scott High School Class of 2017 Abigail Brown, Kerry Matthews and Nathanael Dean sing "Whenever You Remember."

By Heather Kinder [email protected]

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-307-3104, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder.

