BOE holds banquet

FOSTER, W.Va – The Boone County Board of Education (BOE) held the Service Personnel & Teacher of the Year Banquet Thursday, June 1 at the Operation Complex.

At the beginning of the banquet Superintendent Jeff Huffman of Boone County Schools (BCS) welcomed everyone.

Huffman said, “Your peers selected you to be here today and that should speak volumes to you and everyone around you.”

“You have demonstrated your commitment to what is without a doubt the most important commodity in this world and that is our young people,” said Huffman.

Assistant Superintendent of BCS, Dr. Lisa Beck introduced all the BOE members to the audience.

Beck went on to tell the audience the winners of the service personnel and teacher of the year award would be moving on to the state level competition through the West Virginia Department of Education.

The teacher of the year competition has been going on for several years with the Department of Education said Beck.

According to Beck approximately seven years ago the service personnel of the year competition began.

The candidates for service personnel were Sharon Mullins, Kristina Jarrell and Judy Hall.

Candidates for the teacher of the year were Christy Blankenship, Angela Hill, Kimberly Lay, Chandra Toney Massey, Rhonda Roberts, Edward Smith and Jaclyn Vance.

The service personnel of the year for 2017-2018 was awarded to Sharon Mullins, secretary at Brookview Elementary.

In the recommendation letter from Brookview Elementary Principal Jason R. Hill, he said “Mrs. Mullins is the very reason that Brookview is a wonderful and inviting place, displaying warmth and affection to every visitor, employee, and student.”

Mullins said, “It was just an honor that my staff would nominate me. I feel like God puts you where He wants you at different stages in your life and I am so thankful to be at Brookview with the staff there and Mr. Hill.”

The teacher of the year for 2017-2018 was awarded to Rhonda Roberts a first grade teacher at Sherman Elementary.

For teacher of the year there is a panel who selects the winner. This was Roberts’ third time being nominated.

According to Beck Dr. Teresa Eagle, Dean of the College of Education at Marshall University and an education professor Dr. Tina Allen visited the candidates for teacher of the year in their classrooms.

Eagle and Allen said in a letter “…we were very impressed with our visit to Mrs. Roberts’ room. She has always had a super-sized heart and matching passion for her students. With each passing year, she becomes more experienced, more knowledgeable and a more polished educator.”

Roberts’ said, “I’m honored. I love teaching. It is the greatest thing I ever did. My only regret was that I didn’t do this 20 years ago.”

Each candidate received a certificate and the winners received a plaque in honor of their accomplishments.

Sharon Mullins, service personnel of the year (left) and Rhonda Roberts, teacher of the year (right) pictured with Superintendent of Boone County Schools Jeff Huffman and Boone County Schools Board of Education Members Thursday, June 1 at the Service Personnel and Teacher of the Year banquet. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_FRONT-CMYK.jpg Sharon Mullins, service personnel of the year (left) and Rhonda Roberts, teacher of the year (right) pictured with Superintendent of Boone County Schools Jeff Huffman and Boone County Schools Board of Education Members Thursday, June 1 at the Service Personnel and Teacher of the Year banquet. Boone County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman pictured with Service Personnel of the Year Sharon Mullins. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1__DSC1591.jpg Boone County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman pictured with Service Personnel of the Year Sharon Mullins. Boone County Superintendent Jeff Huffman pictured with Teacher of the Year Rhonda Roberts. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1__DSC1602.jpg Boone County Superintendent Jeff Huffman pictured with Teacher of the Year Rhonda Roberts.

By Heather Kinder [email protected]

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-307-3104, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder.

