Group hopes to turn Nellis Elementary into community center

NELLIS, W.Va – Boone County is filled with many small towns with a rich heritage and tradition. One such town is Nellis.

Anita Perdue, President of B.A.R.N Community Group is trying to help turn the old Nellis Elementary School which closed in 2016 into a community center.

According to Perdue when the school closed the property and the building reverted back to Penn Virginia Coal Company and they are willing to donate the building and property to the non-profit B.A.R.N Community Group.

B.A.R.N stands for Brushton, Ashford, Ridgeview and Nellis. The group was started in September 2016 to help raise funds for these four communities to help them be able to continue having events even with the downturn of the economy.

“We have accomplished a lot in such a short period of time,” said Perdue.

Other board members for this group are Vice President; Ryan Graley, Treasurer; Martha Tackett, Event Planner; Michelle Graley and Secretary; Rachel Hager.

“We have raised quite a bit of money and given it back to the community,” said Perdue.

Perdue has been on several different meeting agendas throughout the county asking for help and guidance. She has spoken to the Boone County Board of Education as well as the Boone County Commission (BCC).

At the recent BCC meeting Perdue asked the commissioners to come out and take a tour of the building and also asked if they would be willing to help with the buildings septic system.

When Perdue took the Coal Valley News on a tour of the building Friday, June 2 she said “I already have a vision.”

According to Perdue there are endless opportunities for this building.

The group is currently working on fundraisers and has a GoFundMe account to help with their efforts in to turning an empty building into something the community and county can take pride in.

Secretary Rachel Hager told the Coal Valley News, “Our kids need something; they don’t have anything up here. To see this building go to waste would be a shame.”

Perdue said, “We are taking something that is unfortunate and turning it into something good.”

Nellis Elementary School closed in 2016 and now the B.A.R.N Community Group wants to turn it into a community center for the areas of Brushton, Ashford, Ridgeview and Nellis. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Nellis-Elementary-CMYK.jpg Nellis Elementary School closed in 2016 and now the B.A.R.N Community Group wants to turn it into a community center for the areas of Brushton, Ashford, Ridgeview and Nellis. Heather Kinder/CVN Photo

B.A.R.N Community Group

By Heather Kinder [email protected]

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-307-3104, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder.

