By Dawn Reed

Guest Columnist

I met Jesus on a brown couch in Jerry Bottom on August 20, 1971. (That’s Huddy, KY.) My sister was sitting right beside me.

We were young girls, eight and ten, just moving to a new area. We had no idea what we were getting into, to be honest. The new pastor at our church was there when we pulled into the yard. “Bro. Bob” was out visiting people in the community. I have often marveled that he was there that day. That God had sent him right to us. I had had a scary dream the night before about dying and there he was! All these years later, I am still in awe of God’s timing.

Bro. Bob told my sister and me the story of God’s love and the sacrifice of His Son. We both prayed and asked Jesus to come into our hearts that day. We needed Jesus to save us and take us to heaven, for sure, but life was soon going to turn ugly and difficult. We would need His help and strength to get through tough times.

I am still amazed at how God works. He is the God of the universe, Creator of all things, Who knows the stars by name, and yet He sees me right where I am and speaks to me. Sometimes the little things He does brings more tears than the huge ones. He has delivered me from Egypt like Moses, out of the pit like Joseph, been with me through the fire like Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, and helped me face giants like David. He has given me food when I had no money, strength when I was weak and protection when I was in danger. He knows the thoughts and cares of my heart yet still loves me and takes care of me. He amazes me.

Last Sunday, He blew my mind again.

I had been praying about a mission opportunity for weeks. I’m all about mission trips and usually jump at the chance to be involved. This opportunity was local and something I was very much interested in. I had casually mentioned it to a few people but no one knew how much I had been wrestling it.

I prayed more and kept watching for signs because I wanted to be sure. (There have been times in the past when I have volunteered for things that were not really for me. I can have all kinds of ideas when I have too much caffeine.) One day it seemed that God was putting puzzle pieces together and I was right in the center of it. Then, I got scared and thought about just putting it off. Maybe I should or could put it off for a year…my mind never rested.

Meanwhile, I was studying Nehemiah. Our Wednesday Nite Kidz were starting a series on the story of Nehemiah rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem so I had read it every single day for two weeks. I knew it inside and out; could’ve passed a test on it.

On Sunday morning, I took my seat after the service had already begun. The congregation sang a chorus and then the pastor stepped to the podium. The title of the sermon was “Obeying the Lord”. When he asked us to turn to the book of Nehemiah I smiled. This was my new favorite story!

He read the now very familiar verses and my heart was stirred. He said, “If you seek to obey the LORD, be praying.” Tears began to fill my eyes as I wrote it down in the margin. He went on to say, “There will be defining moments.” I wrote that down, too. “We need to expect opposition. Expect obstacles. Expect difficulties. But…expect God Almighty to see you through.” By this time, the water was flowing freely from my eyes. I discreetly covered my mouth so I wouldn’t sob out loud. I saw a previously written note on the page that said, “God puts us in the right place at the right time to do the right (God-sized) thing!” I was undone.

The God I love and treasure, Who is so very big, saw me sitting right there on a pew, in a church, in a hollow, in eastern KY. He used a story I had already been reading to show me something I needed to know this very day. I was focusing on children’s lessons about helping others, not hurting with your words and pressing on when times are tough but He showed me a grown-up lesson about following His leading. I had just heard from Him!

Like Nehemiah, I’m going to step out in faith, not sure how it will work out. I can’t put it off, can’t delay it. Life is too short and every moment counts.

Like Nehemiah and Bro. Bob, I’m going to go where God is leading and leave the rest to Him. Sometime I want to ask Bro. Bob how he came to be at my house that day. God directed his path, I know that for sure. He amazes me!

Dawn Reed http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Dawn-Reed-2-1-1-3.jpg Dawn Reed