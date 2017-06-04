By Dawn Reed

Guest Columnist

I saw Tim Tebow the other night. He was playing minor league baseball in Lexington. His team, the Columbia Fireflies, is a Class A farm team of the New York Mets. (I don’t know what that means, but it sounds cool.) The Fireflies were playing the Lexington Legends in a series last week. Some friends surprised me with tickets on the seventh row behind the Fireflies dugout! Woohoo!

I’ve never really been a baseball fan until…Tim Tebow became a baseball player. I celebrated when he was signed by the New York Mets. Sign me up, too! I thought and Get me a shirt! I’m for Tebow, whatever sport he’s playing! Though in the past I had felt negatively about nine whole innings in each baseball game and thought it not so exciting (a.k.a. boring), I was suddenly interested in this new thing called ‘America’s favorite pastime’. The New York Mets were my new team!

I didn’t know the Mets’ farm team was actually called the Fireflies until the night before the game. My beloved had searched high and low for my own personal Tebow Fireflies jersey. (Otherwise, I would have just worn my Tebow New York Jets jersey with duct tape over the logo like I do on Super Bowl Sunday.) I always liked catching fireflies with my kids when they were younger. This was perfect! I LOVE fireflies!

We got to the game early to watch all the players warming up. (And in case we needed snacks.) We had heard several times that the game was sold out. It looked like that might be true. Tebow jerseys were everywhere. One lady, a little older than me, wore a shirt that read, “If lovin’ Tebow is wrong, I don’t want to be right” on it. I had to laugh. And no, I don’t have one of those shirts.

A few of those close to me had been doing impressions of what I would say if I got to speak to him. (In truth, I had practiced it myself.) One sent a video squealing, “Tim Tebow! I PRAY for you!” over and over again with lots of giggling. My beloved had done a similar version. I do pray for Tim Tebow. I feel like he’s one of my boys. I want him to do well! He has many opportunities to share the gospel and baseball is his new venue.

When he came out on the field, we all took notice. Fans stood by the fence trying to get an autograph. He stayed with his team. All the Fireflies and Legend players took turns warming up. They stretched for quite a while. (I wondered what they were saying as they stretched.)

A mid-70’s lady behind us said, “He needs to stop stretching and come over here and sign some autographs!” in a huffy voice. This bothered me somewhat so I turned and replied, “I think he signed autographs before the game.” (I really had heard that somewhere.) She didn’t like that at all and let me know. “Well, WE are season ticket holders. We should have been told.”

I turned around hoping our conversation was over. In just a moment I heard her tell others in her party, “SHE said Tim Tebow signed autographs before the game!’ It felt like she was pointing toward me.

“That’s what I heard,” I mumbled over my shoulder.

After the stretching, Tim Tebow did come over to the stands to sign autographs, but the lady behind me didn’t get one. He was leaning on the dugout writing something on someone’s paper and looked up. Right. At. Me. This was the “Tim Tebow! I PRAY for you!” moment, but I decided it would sound creepy and stalker-like. Screaming you’re praying doesn’t come across not-crazy. So, in that milli-second, when he looked my way…I smiled. The end. He was handed another paper for another signature.

Like his mom or an aunt, I’m so proud of him! He stands for good and says stuff like this:

“Regardless of what happens, I still honor My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, because at the end of the day, that’s what’s important, win or lose.”

“You and I were created by God to be so much more than normal…Following the crowd is not a winning approach to life. In the end it’s a loser’s game, because we never become who God created us to be by trying to be like everybody else.”

“I don’t know what my future holds, but I do know Who hold my future.”

Yep, I’m a huge Tebow fan. And whether or not he ever knows it, he’s on my prayer list!

Dawn Reed http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Dawn-Reed-2-1-.jpg Dawn Reed