Van falls to Mingo Central, 64-39

MATEWAN, W.Va. – The Van Bulldogs traveled to Mingo Central on Monday and fell to the Miners, 64-39.

The Bulldogs (0-3) were hobbled by two key injuries in the contest and are starting two freshmen this season for a squad short on experience.

A 16-4 run by Mingo in the first half set the tone for the contest and the deficit proved too much for the Lady Bulldogs to recover from.

Freshan Karlie Lafauci led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points, while freshman Kensley White chipped in six.

For Mingo freshman Katie Ball fired in 26 and had 12 rebounds, while senior Tyshira Joplin scored 17 and had five assists.

Van’s Leah Grant (14) and Gabrielle Green (20) prepare to press a Mingo Central player. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Leah-Grant-Gabrielle-Green-CMYK.jpg Van’s Leah Grant (14) and Gabrielle Green (20) prepare to press a Mingo Central player.