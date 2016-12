Six county gridders earn Class A all-state recognition

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. – Six Boone County prep football players have garnered West Virginia Class-A all-state recognition as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association for their performance on the field.

Landing on the first team is Van’s junior running back Brady Grant. The talented slasher rushed for over 2000 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2016.

Sherman’s Bailey Kirk was named to the second team as a utility player on defense. The senior recorded 100 tackles this season for the Tide.

Van’s Cole Price also earned second team honors for the Bulldogs for his stellar play on the defensive line.

Garnering honorable mention recognition were Sherman’s Layne Daniel, Dylan Richmond and Van’s Alex Gibson.

First team

Offense

QB – Corey MacDonald, East Hardy, Sr. (captain)

RB – Dylan Lucas, Buffalo, Sr.

RB – Jaiden Smith, St. Marys, Jr.

RB – Brady Grant, Van, So.

WR – Brett Tharp, East Hardy, Jr.

WR –Noah Bohanna, Notre Dame, Sr.

WR – John Burkhalter, Wheeling Central, Sr.

OL – Jacob Northrup, St. Marys, Sr.

OL – Corey Fowler, South Harrison, Sr.

OL – Cam Nichols, Tolsia, Sr.

OL – Danny Kimble, Pocahontas County, Sr.

OL – Jake Seckman, Williamstown, Sr.

UTIL – Will Fenton, Fayetteville, Sr.

UTIL – Isaac Rine, Wheeling Central, Sr.

UTIL/K – Dalton Dempsey, Fayetteville, Sr.

Defense

DL – Trevor Hoosier, Williamstown, Sr.

DL – Braden Broach, Fayetteville, Sr.

DL – Owen Tillis, Buffalo, Jr.

DL – Clayton McCabe, Wheeling Central, Sr.

LB – Michael Starcher, Cameron, Sr.

LB – Cole Haley, Gilmer County, Sr.

LB – Cam Barnette, South Harrison, Jr.

LB – Vinny Mangino, Bishop Donahue, So.

DB – Trenton Tallman, Williamstown, Sr.

DB – Will Billieter, St. Marys, Sr. (captain)

DB – Hunter Riffle, Doddridge County, Sr.

DB – Trey Miller, Bishop Donahue, Sr.

UTIL – Trey Shuff, Gilmer County, Sr.

UTIL – Luke Cooper, Pendleton County, Sr.

UTIL/P – Colby Brown, Cameron, Jr.

Second team

Offense

QB – Nathan Grimmett, Summers County, Sr. (captain)

RB – Phillip Mullin, East Hardy, Sr.

RB – Joseph Hayes, Mount View, Sr.

RB – Alex Casto, Ravenswood, Sr.

RB – Dawson Elia, Tug Valley, Jr.

WR – Brooks Parsons, Magnolia, Jr.

WR – Tucker Lilly, Summers County, Sr.

OL – Jason Montgomery, Gilmer County, Sr.

OL – Hunter Allen, Buffalo, Sr.

OL – Jeb Evans, Tolsia, Sr.

OL – Zack Eye, Moorefield, Sr.

OL – Nick Haas, Clay-Battelle, Sr.

UTIL – Jace Reed, Tyler Consolidated, Sr.

UTIL – Hayden Hizer, Paden City, Sr.

K – Ryan Cunningham, Ravenswood, Jr.

Defense

DL – Bryce Mefford, Williamstown, Sr. (captain)

DL – Andrew Richmond, Summers County, Sr.

DL – Cole Price, Van, Sr.

DL – Eddie Kachmarek, Tucker County, Sr.

DL – Ethan Mahan, Ravenswood, Sr.

LB – Nick Rush, South Harrison, Jr.

LB – Braden Barnhart, St. Marys, Sr.

LB – Jacob Hanshaw, Buffalo, Sr.

LB – Trey Cooper, Pendleton County, Sr.

DB – Logan Presley, Tolsia, Sr.

DB – Tyler Anderson, Tyler Consolidated, Sr.

DB – Freddy Canary, South Harrison, Jr.

UTIL – Bailey Kirk, Sherman, Sr.

UTIL – Jordan Dempsey, Fayetteville, So.

UTIL/P – Ricky Robinson, East Hardy, Sr.

Special honorable mention

Tanner Burnett, Clay-Battelle; Travis Dille, Clay-Battelle; Aaron Heasley, Paden City; Wyatt Wingrove, Cameron; Lander James, Cameron; J.C. Custer, Bishop Donahue; Jimmy Hull, Bishop Donahue; Dustin Brown, Madonna; Khalib Smith, Madonna; Chase Street, Magnolia; Chantz Chambers, Wheeling Central; Bray Price, Wheeling Central; Levi Streets, Valley-Wetzel; Jonathan Blankenship, Tug Valley; Ethan Burgess, Buffalo; Wyatt Workman, Pocahontas County; Alex Hewitt, Fayetteville; Marcus Lively, Fayetteville; Juquan Imes, Mount View; Matt Skaggs, Midland Trail; Noah Minor, Midland Trail; Luke Jackson, Ravenswood; Dylan Gray, St. Marys; Austin Whetzel, East Hardy; Luke French, East Hardy; Ryan Rodersheimer, Parkersburg Catholic; Dalton Campbell, Doddridge County; Tristen Dumire, Tygarts Valley; Gunnar Haley, Gilmer County; Brock Muncy, Man; Hampton Haymond, Notre Dame, Alex Davisson, Notre Dame; Jacob Skrzesz, Pendleton County; Devin Boley, St. Marys; Ryan Anderson, South Harrison; Brent Barnette, South Harrison; Luke Hardway, Webster County; George Krogh, St. Marys; Blake Neely, Williamstown; Tim Wickman, Williamstown; Brandon keys, Tyler Consolidated

Honorable mention

Rander Amos, Paden City; Andrew Simms, Cameron; Logan Wells, Bishop Donahue; Chris Barry, Bishop Donahue; Phil Good, Madonna; Nick Priem, Magnolia; Adam Murray, Wheeling Central; Tyler Kocher, Valley-Wetzel; Layne Daniel, Sherman; Wyatt Edwards, Wahama; Alex Gibson, Van; Dylan Richmond, Sherman; Deon Diggs, Mount View; Dillon Brasse, Midland Trail; , Clay Skovorn, East Hardy; Junior Holmes, Bishop Donahue; Curtis James, Doddridge County; Michael Childers, Doddridge County; Aden Funkhouser, East Hardy; Danny Stuart, Hundred; Bryce Roberts, Gilmer County; Will Greene, Gilmer County; Logan Mongold, Moorefield; Tyler Olmsted, Moorefield; Elijah Helsley, Notre Dame; Ryan LaAsmar, Notre Dame; Mark Jordan, Pocahontas County; Brady Jones, Pocahontas County; Landon McFadden, South Harrison; Noah Lucas, Tug Valley; Josh Deboard, Tug Valley; Chase Rose, Webster County; Jay Stiltner, Webster County; Levi McVey, Wirt County; Jacob Stickley, Moorefied; Kole Puffenberger, Pendleton County; Jacob Persani, Summers County; Brian Krabbe, Montcalm

Brady Grant from Van High School. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Brady-Grant-First-Team-CMYK.jpg Brady Grant from Van High School. Bailey Kirk from Sherman High School. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bailey-Kirk-Second-Team-CMYK.jpg Bailey Kirk from Sherman High School. Cole Price from Van High School. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cole-Price-Second-Team-CMYK.jpg Cole Price from Van High School.