Foley’s buzzer-beater lifts Scott, 42-40

MADISON, W.Va – In a game that the Lady Skyhawks hoops squad led by double digits at halftime, it took a buzzer beating 8-footer from sophomore post-player Emily Foley to secure a home win for her team on Monday night over Man.

“It was definitely a lesson learning situation for our team,” said head coach Brandon Burns. “Thankfully, Emily knocked down a tough shot in a pressure situation. We must learn how secure a victory.”

Scott (3-0) hurt their cause with poor free-throw shooting going only 13-for-31 from the line.

A 24-14 halftime edge was tied before Foley’s shot on the strength of a 20-12 run by Man in the final period.

Foley netted 25 and snagged 13 boards for the Lady Hawks.

“Emily is establishing herself as a force down low,” said Burns. “Our girls are getting more confident with every practice and game.”

Also notching a double-double for Scott was Brooke Burns with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sarah Mayse scored 5 while Chloe Older and Diana Birchfield added a single point each.

